Tragedy Strikes: Cloudburst in Kishtwar Devastates Village During Holy Yatra

A devastating cloudburst has struck Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, specifically impacting the village of Chasoti. At least 10 people are feared dead, and the annual Machail Mata yatra has been suspended as a result.

Top officials, including Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, are overseeing the emergency rescue and relief operations. The incident has prompted condolences from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who have emphasized the need for comprehensive assistance to the affected area.

The densely populated village suffered severe flash floods, causing significant damage to homes. Local leaders express concern over the potential for further casualties, given the area's congestion during the religious pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)