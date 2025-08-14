EBG Group & Agasthyam Kalari Partner to Mainstream Ancient Art

In a strategic venture, EBG Group and Agasthyam Kalari have joined forces to promote 'Kalarii by Agasthyam' on a global scale. The initiative aims to rejuvenate the ancient Indian martial art by creating modern training centers across metropolitan cities in India.

Milind Soman, a renowned fitness icon, serves as the brand's ambassador, enhancing its credibility. The partnership focuses on developing state-of-the-art facilities and offers scientifically designed programs to cultivate physical, mental, and emotional wellness among individuals of all ages.

With a mission to preserve India's cultural legacy, the collaboration integrates traditional art with modern technology, making Kalarii accessible to a wider audience. The project spearheads an innovative approach to fitness and well-being, blending movement, mindfulness, and breathwork for global acceptance.

