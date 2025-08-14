Left Menu

EBG Group & Agasthyam Kalari Partner to Mainstream Ancient Art

EBG Group partners with Agasthyam Kalari to launch 'Kalarii by Agasthyam', a global initiative to popularize the ancient Indian art form. Milind Soman joins as brand ambassador. The plan includes creating modern training centers and programs, starting in metropolitan cities, to promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:43 IST
EBG Group & Agasthyam Kalari Partner to Mainstream Ancient Art
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic venture, EBG Group and Agasthyam Kalari have joined forces to promote 'Kalarii by Agasthyam' on a global scale. The initiative aims to rejuvenate the ancient Indian martial art by creating modern training centers across metropolitan cities in India.

Milind Soman, a renowned fitness icon, serves as the brand's ambassador, enhancing its credibility. The partnership focuses on developing state-of-the-art facilities and offers scientifically designed programs to cultivate physical, mental, and emotional wellness among individuals of all ages.

With a mission to preserve India's cultural legacy, the collaboration integrates traditional art with modern technology, making Kalarii accessible to a wider audience. The project spearheads an innovative approach to fitness and well-being, blending movement, mindfulness, and breathwork for global acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

