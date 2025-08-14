Rajinikanth: Celebrating Five Decades of Cinematic Brilliance with 'Coolie'

Rajinikanth's legions of fans celebrated the 50th anniversary of his illustrious career with enthusiasm on Thursday as his new movie 'Coolie' hit the screens. The superstar, who debuted in 1975 with 'Apoorva Raagangal', has completed a remarkable journey of five decades in cinema.

The release of 'Coolie' saw theaters across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka flooded with fans eager to witness their idol once more in his quintessential heroic roles. In Chennai, Rajinikanth fans filled the streets with festivities, complete with firecrackers, confetti, and jubilant dances from frenzied fans.

The star-studded cast of 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, includes notable names like Soubin Shahir and Nagarjuna. The movie's first screening prompted an electrifying response, with fans deeming it a must-watch. Celebrities and politicians alike, including Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, celebrated the film's launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)