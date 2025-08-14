Left Menu

Rajinikanth: Celebrating Five Decades of Cinematic Brilliance with 'Coolie'

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 50-year milestone in cinema with the release of his new film 'Coolie.' The star's illustrious career began with 'Apoorva Raagangal' in 1975, and he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his unique style and charisma. 'Coolie' marks Rajinikanth's 171st film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:09 IST
Rajinikanth: Celebrating Five Decades of Cinematic Brilliance with 'Coolie'
  • Country:
  • India

Rajinikanth's legions of fans celebrated the 50th anniversary of his illustrious career with enthusiasm on Thursday as his new movie 'Coolie' hit the screens. The superstar, who debuted in 1975 with 'Apoorva Raagangal', has completed a remarkable journey of five decades in cinema.

The release of 'Coolie' saw theaters across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka flooded with fans eager to witness their idol once more in his quintessential heroic roles. In Chennai, Rajinikanth fans filled the streets with festivities, complete with firecrackers, confetti, and jubilant dances from frenzied fans.

The star-studded cast of 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, includes notable names like Soubin Shahir and Nagarjuna. The movie's first screening prompted an electrifying response, with fans deeming it a must-watch. Celebrities and politicians alike, including Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, celebrated the film's launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025