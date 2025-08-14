Rajinikanth: Celebrating Five Decades of Cinematic Brilliance with 'Coolie'
Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 50-year milestone in cinema with the release of his new film 'Coolie.' The star's illustrious career began with 'Apoorva Raagangal' in 1975, and he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his unique style and charisma. 'Coolie' marks Rajinikanth's 171st film.
- Country:
- India
Rajinikanth's legions of fans celebrated the 50th anniversary of his illustrious career with enthusiasm on Thursday as his new movie 'Coolie' hit the screens. The superstar, who debuted in 1975 with 'Apoorva Raagangal', has completed a remarkable journey of five decades in cinema.
The release of 'Coolie' saw theaters across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka flooded with fans eager to witness their idol once more in his quintessential heroic roles. In Chennai, Rajinikanth fans filled the streets with festivities, complete with firecrackers, confetti, and jubilant dances from frenzied fans.
The star-studded cast of 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, includes notable names like Soubin Shahir and Nagarjuna. The movie's first screening prompted an electrifying response, with fans deeming it a must-watch. Celebrities and politicians alike, including Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, celebrated the film's launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajinikanth
- Coolie
- cinema
- fans
- Tamil Nadu
- blockbuster
- celebration
- Karnataka
- theaters
- debut
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Critiques Handling of 2000-Person Cash-for-Jobs Scam in Tamil Nadu
Justice Unfolds: Honour Killing Case Sparks Legislative Demands in Tamil Nadu
EPS Slams Tamil Nadu Government Over Honour Killing: 'A Failure Model'
Khushbu Sundar Takes on Leadership Role in Tamil Nadu BJP
Tamil Nadu Transfers Kavin Selvaganesh Murder Case to CB-CID for Independent Probe