Supreme Court Cancels Bail: Stars in the Renukaswamy Murder Case

In a significant development, the Supreme Court annulled the bail of Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, a principal suspect in the Renukaswamy murder case, and ordered her immediate arrest following a canceled bail decision. This legal move reflects the court's commitment to ensuring equal accountability under the law.

Police swiftly apprehended Gowda from her residence after the bail cancellation news broke. Meanwhile, fellow accused Kannada actor Darshan was reportedly observed near the Punajanur check post on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, eluding arrest.

The case revolves around the alleged murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, an overzealous fan, whose body was discovered near a stormwater drain. Allegations suggest that Gowda and Darshan conspired after Renukaswamy sent inappropriate messages to Gowda, which reportedly provoked the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)