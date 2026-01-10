Left Menu

Loan Fraud Ring Busted: Five Arrested in Purba Jadavpur

Five individuals have been arrested in Purba Jadavpur for allegedly defrauding people by falsely promising loans under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. The police, acting on a complaint, conducted a raid and recovered multiple mobile phones. Further investigation is underway to trace the full extent of the fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:52 IST
Loan Fraud Ring Busted: Five Arrested in Purba Jadavpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police have apprehended five individuals in Purba Jadavpur for their alleged involvement in a loan fraud scheme under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. The arrests were made following a raid conducted in a residential area, as informed by a senior police officer on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Amit Khan, Rathin CD, Mohammad Nazimuddin Siddiqui, Vishal Sindhe, and Madhusudan HR, hail from Karnataka and Bihar. They were captured from a residential complex where eight smartphones and six keypad mobile phones were seized.

The accused are alleged to have targeted small business owners, offering fake loan promises under the PMMY scheme. The investigation began after a complaint was lodged on January 7. Police registered the case under various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are pursuing further leads to expose the full reach of the racket.

TRENDING

1
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia
2
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
3
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
4
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026