Left Menu

Tragedy in Chositi: Cloudburst in Kishtwar Sparks Massive Rescue Operations

A devastating cloudburst in Chositi village, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in 17 fatalities and significant destruction. The disaster coincided with the annual Machail Mata yatra. Authorities mobilized immediate rescue efforts, involving NDRF teams and local officials, to assist the affected, as community leaders raised concerns over unchecked development in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:42 IST
Tragedy in Chositi: Cloudburst in Kishtwar Sparks Massive Rescue Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic cloudburst struck Chositi, a village in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming at least 17 lives and causing extensive damage. The disaster occurred during the annual Machail Mata yatra, prompting immediate suspension of the pilgrimage and a large-scale rescue operation.

Rescue teams, including two units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were dispatched to the site. Local authorities, led by Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, are actively supervising efforts to aid and evacuate affected residents.

The incident has sparked broader debates on the impact of unchecked development and power projects in the region. Local leaders emphasize the need for environmental assessments to prevent future catastrophes, as the delicate ecosystem of Kishtwar faces increasing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025