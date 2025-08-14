Tragedy in Chositi: Cloudburst in Kishtwar Sparks Massive Rescue Operations
A devastating cloudburst in Chositi village, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in 17 fatalities and significant destruction. The disaster coincided with the annual Machail Mata yatra. Authorities mobilized immediate rescue efforts, involving NDRF teams and local officials, to assist the affected, as community leaders raised concerns over unchecked development in the area.
A catastrophic cloudburst struck Chositi, a village in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming at least 17 lives and causing extensive damage. The disaster occurred during the annual Machail Mata yatra, prompting immediate suspension of the pilgrimage and a large-scale rescue operation.
Rescue teams, including two units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were dispatched to the site. Local authorities, led by Kishtwar's Deputy Commissioner, Pankaj Kumar Sharma, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, are actively supervising efforts to aid and evacuate affected residents.
The incident has sparked broader debates on the impact of unchecked development and power projects in the region. Local leaders emphasize the need for environmental assessments to prevent future catastrophes, as the delicate ecosystem of Kishtwar faces increasing threats.
