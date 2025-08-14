Denzel Washington on Oscars: A Career Beyond Awards

Denzel Washington, a two-time Academy Award winner, reveals that awards are not a driving force in his illustrious career. During a press event for his latest film, 'Highest 2 Lowest', Washington expressed that the Oscars hold little personal significance to him, emphasizing the importance of the work itself.

Washington has achieved significant recognition, winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 'Glory' in 1990 and Best Actor for 'Training Day' in 2002. He candidly discussed how such accolades do not define his career, as he places more value on the intrinsic rewards of his work rather than the accolades bestowed by his peers.

Echoing the sentiments of his colleagues, including Ethan Hawke, Washington believes that an award's prestige should be uplifted by the person's work rather than vice versa. His career, spanning films like 'Malcolm X' and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth', underscores this philosophy. Washington is set to star in Spike Lee's 'Highest 2 Lowest', continuing his legacy of impactful cinema.