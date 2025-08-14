Honoring Heroes: Independence Day Recognitions in Arunachal Pradesh

On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik, conferred the prestigious Governor's Citation to commendable organizations and military units.

The honorees include the Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports, and key battalions of the Dogra Regiment and Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, alongside several other military units.

Recognized for their extraordinary contributions, these organizations have played a pivotal role in strengthening community bonds, building trust, and ensuring security and territorial integrity in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)