Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Independence Day Recognitions in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik awarded the Governor’s Citation to six organizations and military units for their outstanding service. Honorees include NIMAS and battalions of the Dogra Regiment and Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry. Their contributions focus on community empowerment, fostering trust, and ensuring security in Arunachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:10 IST
Honoring Heroes: Independence Day Recognitions in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik, conferred the prestigious Governor's Citation to commendable organizations and military units.

The honorees include the Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports, and key battalions of the Dogra Regiment and Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry, alongside several other military units.

Recognized for their extraordinary contributions, these organizations have played a pivotal role in strengthening community bonds, building trust, and ensuring security and territorial integrity in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025