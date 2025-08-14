Operation Sindoor: Gallantry Awards Honor Brave BSF Personnel
Operation Sindoor saw 18 Border Security Force personnel recognized with gallantry awards, two posthumously, for exceptional bravery against Pakistan. The operation signifies a balanced military response amid global asymmetric warfare, emphasized by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. This feat forms part of India's honors list ahead of Independence Day.
Operation Sindoor stands out as a testament to the courage demonstrated by India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. On Thursday, 18 BSF members were bestowed with gallantry awards, acknowledging their unwavering valor during the operation. The recognition includes two personnel honored posthumously with the prestigious Vir Chakra.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted Operation Sindoor as embodying a balanced military response amidst ongoing global asymmetric warfare. The operation's success is indicative of the strategic prowess and commitment of India's military forces.
As the nation prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, these gallantry awards underscore the invaluable contributions of armed forces personnel. This commendation is a part of the annual military honors list, illustrating the bravery and resilience intrinsic to India's defense forces.
