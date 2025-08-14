Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Gallantry Awards Honor Brave BSF Personnel

Operation Sindoor saw 18 Border Security Force personnel recognized with gallantry awards, two posthumously, for exceptional bravery against Pakistan. The operation signifies a balanced military response amid global asymmetric warfare, emphasized by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. This feat forms part of India's honors list ahead of Independence Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:20 IST
Operation Sindoor: Gallantry Awards Honor Brave BSF Personnel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindoor stands out as a testament to the courage demonstrated by India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. On Thursday, 18 BSF members were bestowed with gallantry awards, acknowledging their unwavering valor during the operation. The recognition includes two personnel honored posthumously with the prestigious Vir Chakra.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted Operation Sindoor as embodying a balanced military response amidst ongoing global asymmetric warfare. The operation's success is indicative of the strategic prowess and commitment of India's military forces.

As the nation prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, these gallantry awards underscore the invaluable contributions of armed forces personnel. This commendation is a part of the annual military honors list, illustrating the bravery and resilience intrinsic to India's defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025