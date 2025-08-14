Left Menu

Mathura to Celebrate First Plastic-Free Janmashtami

Mathura will celebrate its first plastic-free Janmashtami this year. District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh emphasized the importance of avoiding plastic and ensuring a cleaner environment. Security measures have been intensified, with advanced technology and personnel deployed to safeguard the festivities. Local leaders also encouraged citizens to embrace this initiative.

For the first time, Mathura will host a plastic-free Janmashtami celebration this year, as announced by District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh. The local administration is urging devotees and shopkeepers to eschew polythene and plastic products, promoting eco-friendly alternatives instead.

Singh highlighted a past initiative during the Mudhiya Puno fair that showed promising results in reducing plastic use. The city's authorities have cleared encroachments and enhanced the aesthetics of Shri Krishna Janmasthan, aiming to offer a more pleasant experience to global visitors.

With increased awareness campaigns led by teams in the city, Additional District Magistrate Dr Amresh Kumar and Mathura MP Hema Malini are actively involved in ensuring the campaign's success. Meanwhile, security measures for the festival are robust, including CCTV, drones, and over 3,000 personnel to maintain public safety.

