A Spiritual Journey: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Pilgrimage Amid Legal Turmoil

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra made headlines during their visit to the Shri Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan. Kundra surprised everyone by offering to donate a kidney to the spiritual leader, Premanand Ji Maharaj, an offer which was gracefully declined.

The couple's pilgrimage did not go unnoticed, especially as Shetty sought spiritual guidance from Maharaj, who advised her to chant Radha's name for inner peace. They further traveled to the Shri Radha Rani Temple in Barsana, where Shetty expressed a profound sense of blessing and tranquility after their visit.

Amidst this spiritual journey, the couple faces legal scrutiny. The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing has charged them with a significant fraud case, which their legal team vehemently calls "false, baseless, and malicious." The juxtaposition of their spiritual quest and legal challenges adds another layer to their public narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)