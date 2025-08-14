Kerala: The New Hub for Wedding & MICE Tourism

In a pioneering move, Kerala has inaugurated India's first dedicated wedding and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tourism summit.

The three-day event, launched with the aim to showcase Kerala as a premium destination for lavish celebrations, drew global travel and hospitality stakeholders.

State leaders and industry experts highlighted Kerala's unique venues and sustainable tourism strategies, citing its combination of scenic landscapes, cultural diversity, and advanced infrastructure as essential assets for growth in this evolving sector.

