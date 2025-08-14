Left Menu

Kerala: The New Hub for Wedding & MICE Tourism

Kerala launched India's first dedicated wedding and MICE tourism summit, aiming to position the state as a top destination for extravagant events. The event emphasized Kerala's blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and modern infrastructure. Global industry stakeholders attended, exploring Kerala's potential in this thriving sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:13 IST
Kerala: The New Hub for Wedding & MICE Tourism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, Kerala has inaugurated India's first dedicated wedding and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tourism summit.

The three-day event, launched with the aim to showcase Kerala as a premium destination for lavish celebrations, drew global travel and hospitality stakeholders.

State leaders and industry experts highlighted Kerala's unique venues and sustainable tourism strategies, citing its combination of scenic landscapes, cultural diversity, and advanced infrastructure as essential assets for growth in this evolving sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025