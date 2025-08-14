Kerala: The New Hub for Wedding & MICE Tourism
Kerala launched India's first dedicated wedding and MICE tourism summit, aiming to position the state as a top destination for extravagant events. The event emphasized Kerala's blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and modern infrastructure. Global industry stakeholders attended, exploring Kerala's potential in this thriving sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a pioneering move, Kerala has inaugurated India's first dedicated wedding and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tourism summit.
The three-day event, launched with the aim to showcase Kerala as a premium destination for lavish celebrations, drew global travel and hospitality stakeholders.
State leaders and industry experts highlighted Kerala's unique venues and sustainable tourism strategies, citing its combination of scenic landscapes, cultural diversity, and advanced infrastructure as essential assets for growth in this evolving sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement