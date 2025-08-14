Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Face Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are accused of a Rs 60 crore fraud by businessman Deepak Kothari. Allegations suggest they used a loan from Kothari for personal expenses instead of business investment. The couple's lawyer has dismissed these claims as false, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:49 IST
Advocate Prashant Patil (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have become embroiled in controversy once more, following allegations of a Rs 60 crore fraud filed against them by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. The couple's lawyer, Prashant Patil, refutes these claims.

Patil told ANI, 'All allegations are false. We have yet to receive a copy of the FIR. Once we do, we will understand the exact charges and decide on the appropriate legal steps. The transaction dates back 7-8 years, raising questions about the delay in the complaint. There is documentary evidence supporting our case. If there are objections, they should approach the Economic Offences Wing. We will also present our truth to the investigators.'

Kothari alleges that the couple approached him in 2015 for a Rs 75 crore loan to expand their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Initially promised as a loan with a 12% interest rate, it was later converted into an 'investment' with assurances of returns. Kothari claims he transferred a significant sum under agreements, but attempts to recover the funds were unsuccessful. The Economic Offences Wing is probing the financial dealings and alleged misuse of funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

