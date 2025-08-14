Kashmir's Landmark Clock Tower Shines with National Pride
The historic 'Clock Tower' at Srinagar's Lal Chowk is among several landmarks in Kashmir illuminated in the tri-colour on the 79th Independence Day. This lighting initiative, part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan', aims to foster patriotism and pride among residents celebrating Independence Day.
The iconic 'Clock Tower' in Srinagar's bustling Lal Chowk was bathed in the tri-colour lights on Thursday, marking the eve of the 79th Independence Day, as confirmed by officials. This symbolic gesture transformed the centrepiece of the city centre into a beacon of national pride.
Not just the famed 'Ghanta Ghar', but several significant structures, including the civil secretariat and various key buildings throughout Kashmir's cityscape, were similarly adorned. This effort comes as part of comprehensive preparations for the Independence Day celebrations, aimed at enhancing the festive atmosphere.
The initiative is a segment of the broader 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan', a campaign intended to evoke a sense of nationalism and unity among residents. These illuminations serve not only to commemorate the day but also to imbue the community with a shared spirit of patriotism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
