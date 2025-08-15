Operation Sindoor Drones Light Up Jodhpur Sky for Independence Day
A spectacular drone show above Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur depicted the valor of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor, with 550 drones forming significant icons and maps. This event, part of Independence Day celebrations, highlighted India's military strength and innovation under the 'Make in India' initiative.
On the eve of Independence Day, Jodhpur's sky became a canvas for a breathtaking display of valor as 550 drones took flight from Mehrangarh Fort. They recreated the Indian Army's triumph during Operation Sindoor, illustrating areas of military operations in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The event, organized as part of the state-level Independence Day celebrations hosted in Jodhpur, was graced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Themed around 'Make in India,' the show spotlighted India's military prowess, featuring drones forming images of the Rafale aircraft and showcasing indigenous weapons.
Iconic figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Vallabhbhai Patel were also represented in the sky. District Collector Gaurav Agarwal ensured live broadcasts across the city, culminating at the 'At Home' event with an awards ceremony. The main celebration will occur at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium with the national flag hoisting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
