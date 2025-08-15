Left Menu

Yoga Diplomacy: Celebrating Contributions to International Day of Yoga

The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga hosted special guests from the Ministry of Ayush to honor their contributions to the International Day of Yoga celebrations. Highlights included discussions on yoga's global impact, ongoing initiatives, and a tour of the institute. The visit reinforced yogic values during Independence Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 01:21 IST
The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) recently played host to special guests from the Ministry of Ayush, recognizing their significant contributions to the International Day of Yoga. This event, officials disclosed, coincided with the eve of India's 79th Independence Day.

MDNIY Director Dr Kashinath Samagandi expressed his appreciation to the Indian government for acknowledging these distinguished guests. He underscored yoga's rise as a global movement, emphasizing the importance of maintaining its traditional essence. Dr Samagandi discussed the role of diet, lifestyle, and behavior in yoga practice before presenting the institute's initiatives.

The event, attended by over 350 guests, also included insights from N K Kansara of the Yoga Certification Board. Participants shared their perspectives on yoga's contemporary relevance, and later, a delegation explored MDNIY's facilities and programs. The visit highlighted the synergy of yoga principles with national celebrations, promoting unity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

