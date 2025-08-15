Honoring a Legacy: Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, during his Independence Day address at the historic Red Fort.

Modi emphasized Mookerjee's sacrifices, describing him as the first to give his life for India's constitution. This recognition comes as India embarks on a year-long celebration of Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary from July 6, 2025, to July 6, 2026.

Launched in Kolkata, Mookerjee's birthplace, the commemorations include seminars, exhibitions, and youth outreach programs organized by the Ministry of Culture. These activities underscore Mookerjee's enduring influence on India's nationalism, education, and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)