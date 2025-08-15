Bollywood Icons Inspire Unity and Responsibility on Independence Day

Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor called for a spirit of 'collective responsibility' among citizens during Independence Day 2025. Reflecting on the classic tune 'Ek Bangla Bane Nyara' from the 1937 film 'President,' Kapoor emphasized the idea of unity in diversity, urging individuals to take responsibility for society, community, and family.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor remarked, "On this Independence Day, the song 'Ek bangla bane nyara' reminds me of India's essence. With 140 crore people, unity in diversity is our strength. We must strive and be determined to embrace our responsibilities as individuals for our families, society, community, and foremost, our country."

Additionally, music director Anu Malik expressed his solidarity with PM Narendra Modi's vision for a 'beautiful and better India.' In an ANI interview, Malik celebrated the national flag as a symbol of pride, unity, and sacrifice, aligning with Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on this significant occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)