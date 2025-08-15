Left Menu

Bollywood Icons Inspire Unity and Responsibility on Independence Day

On Independence Day 2025, Bollywood's Annu Kapoor emphasizes 'collective responsibility' while recounting a classic song to promote unity in diversity. His message coincides with Anu Malik's tribute to India's pride symbol, the national flag, urging citizens to support PM Modi's vision for a better future as celebrations highlight 'Naya Bharat.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:12 IST
Bollywood Icons Inspire Unity and Responsibility on Independence Day
Annu Kapoor (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood veteran Annu Kapoor called for a spirit of 'collective responsibility' among citizens during Independence Day 2025. Reflecting on the classic tune 'Ek Bangla Bane Nyara' from the 1937 film 'President,' Kapoor emphasized the idea of unity in diversity, urging individuals to take responsibility for society, community, and family.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor remarked, "On this Independence Day, the song 'Ek bangla bane nyara' reminds me of India's essence. With 140 crore people, unity in diversity is our strength. We must strive and be determined to embrace our responsibilities as individuals for our families, society, community, and foremost, our country."

Additionally, music director Anu Malik expressed his solidarity with PM Narendra Modi's vision for a 'beautiful and better India.' In an ANI interview, Malik celebrated the national flag as a symbol of pride, unity, and sacrifice, aligning with Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on this significant occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025