India Marks 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, actor Divya Dutta urged citizens to remember the sacrifices made for freedom and emphasized the importance of being responsible citizens. Dutta extended her wishes to the nation, highlighting the significance of living in a free and democratic country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion by hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort, with Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisting in the ceremony. The event featured flower petals being showered from Indian Air Force helicopters as a tribute to India's freedom fighters and servicemen.

Before reaching the Red Fort, PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The Independence Day celebrations were themed 'Naya Bharat,' symbolizing the government's vision for a developed India by 2047. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries were present, with a ceremonial guard of honor led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar.

