Left Menu

India Marks 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, actor Divya Dutta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urge citizens to embrace responsibility and pride. Highlighting sacrifices for freedom, celebrations at Red Fort included a flag hoisting ceremony, flypast, and tributes to Mahatma Gandhi under the theme 'Naya Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:13 IST
India Marks 79th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervor
Divya Dutta (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, actor Divya Dutta urged citizens to remember the sacrifices made for freedom and emphasized the importance of being responsible citizens. Dutta extended her wishes to the nation, highlighting the significance of living in a free and democratic country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion by hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort, with Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisting in the ceremony. The event featured flower petals being showered from Indian Air Force helicopters as a tribute to India's freedom fighters and servicemen.

Before reaching the Red Fort, PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The Independence Day celebrations were themed 'Naya Bharat,' symbolizing the government's vision for a developed India by 2047. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries were present, with a ceremonial guard of honor led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025