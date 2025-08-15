Delhi's Independence Day: A Dance between Raindrops and Patriotism
At the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation amid sticky air and occasional rain on Independence Day. Residents endured high humidity and reduced visibility, with light rain recorded. The city's recent downpour left areas waterlogged. Air quality remained satisfactory amidst cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.
At Delhi's historic Red Fort, the scene was one of quiet endurance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his Independence Day address.
Despite the cooler-than-average 24.2 degrees Celsius, residents faced the sticky air and occasional rain predicted by the India Meteorological Department. Many resorted to hand fans and towels as they listened to Modi.
The city, recently struck by heavy rains, saw improved weather with 80 mm recorded over 24 hours. The air quality index remained satisfactory, easing concerns of pollution amid the celebrations.
