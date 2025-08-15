Left Menu

Delhi's Independence Day: A Dance between Raindrops and Patriotism

At the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation amid sticky air and occasional rain on Independence Day. Residents endured high humidity and reduced visibility, with light rain recorded. The city's recent downpour left areas waterlogged. Air quality remained satisfactory amidst cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:21 IST
Delhi's Independence Day: A Dance between Raindrops and Patriotism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Delhi's historic Red Fort, the scene was one of quiet endurance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his Independence Day address.

Despite the cooler-than-average 24.2 degrees Celsius, residents faced the sticky air and occasional rain predicted by the India Meteorological Department. Many resorted to hand fans and towels as they listened to Modi.

The city, recently struck by heavy rains, saw improved weather with 80 mm recorded over 24 hours. The air quality index remained satisfactory, easing concerns of pollution amid the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025