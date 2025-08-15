Indian Independence Day Celebrated with Patriotic Zeal in China

The Indian Embassy in China marked the 79th Independence Day with a vibrant ceremony in Beijing, where Ambassador Pradeep Kumar Rawat hoisted the national flag. Attendees included a significant number of the Indian diaspora, highlighting the enduring ties binding the two nations.

Following the flag hoisting, Ambassador Rawat read excerpts from President Droupadi Murmu's address, which resonated with the gathered audience. The celebration continued with cultural programs, adding a touch of India's rich heritage to the occasion.

In Shanghai, the Indian Consul General, Pratik Mathur, conducted a similar celebration. More than 200 Indian nationals and other distinguished guests from the Chinese and diplomatic communities attended, showcasing the diverse unity and cultural exchange inherent in such gatherings.

