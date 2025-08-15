India's Path to Global Leadership: Sacrifices and Responsibilities
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the need for Indians to emulate their ancestors' hard work and sacrifices to maintain independence. He states India's responsibility to lead the world in peace and prosperity, addressing persistent global issues by sharing its religious principles and intellect as a 'Vishwa Guru'.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Indians not to become complacent about their hard-won independence. Speaking at the RSS office in Bhubaneswar on Independence Day, he highlighted the need for continuous hard work and sacrifice to maintain India's autonomy.
Bhagwat emphasized that India must fulfill its global responsibility by addressing the world's enduring issues. He envisions India as a 'Vishwa Guru,' a global leader that guides the world with its unique blend of religious principles and intellect.
He underscored the legacy of India's ancestors who achieved independence through immense sacrifice and urged current generations to strive similarly. Addressing environmental and social challenges, he called for India to lead efforts to cultivate peace, prosperity, and happiness worldwide.
