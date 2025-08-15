Survivors of Catastrophic Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Tales of Courage

A tragic cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has claimed at least 60 lives, leaving a trail of destruction and harrowing survivor stories. Villagers and pilgrims faced the fury of a sudden avalanche of mud and debris that engulfed homes and vehicles.

Devanshi, a nine-year-old survivor, recalls being saved by her uncle and villagers after being trapped under mud for hours. Meanwhile, Sneha from Jammu highlights the chaos as she and her family were swept away, only to claw their way to safety against all odds. Such accounts are echoed by many, who found themselves on the brink in seconds.

The rapid response from officials, police, the Army, and local volunteers was critical in saving lives. Rescue operations were in full swing, as people worked relentlessly to retrieve bodies and save the injured. Survivors and rescuers alike describe it as a battle against death, underscoring the magnitude of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)