Left Menu

Survivors of Catastrophic Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Tales of Courage

A devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district led to flash floods, claiming at least 60 lives. Survivors recount harrowing tales of being trapped under mud and debris, clinging to survival. The swift response from rescuers, including locals, police, and the Army, saved many lives as they battled against the elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:32 IST
Survivors of Catastrophic Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Tales of Courage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district has claimed at least 60 lives, leaving a trail of destruction and harrowing survivor stories. Villagers and pilgrims faced the fury of a sudden avalanche of mud and debris that engulfed homes and vehicles.

Devanshi, a nine-year-old survivor, recalls being saved by her uncle and villagers after being trapped under mud for hours. Meanwhile, Sneha from Jammu highlights the chaos as she and her family were swept away, only to claw their way to safety against all odds. Such accounts are echoed by many, who found themselves on the brink in seconds.

The rapid response from officials, police, the Army, and local volunteers was critical in saving lives. Rescue operations were in full swing, as people worked relentlessly to retrieve bodies and save the injured. Survivors and rescuers alike describe it as a battle against death, underscoring the magnitude of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025