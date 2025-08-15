Triumphant Tricolor: Railways Blaze with Patriotic Spirit

Railway installations nationwide were adorned with the national tricolor in a vibrant celebration of the 79th Independence Day. This initiative saw iconic structures like Anji bridge and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated in the patriotic hues.

According to railway officials, the display aimed to evoke national pride and honor the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Major stations and buildings proudly displayed the national flag, contributing to the spirited atmosphere.

Additionally, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign witnessed mass participation, promoting feelings of unity. The occasion also marked the 75th birthday of a prominent railway union leader, coinciding with the Independence Day festivities.

