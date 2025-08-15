Left Menu

A Bittersweet Role: Sachin Pilgaonkar on His Sholay Experience

Sachin Pilgaonkar reflects on his role in the 1975 film 'Sholay', where he played Ahmed, Rahim chacha's ill-fated son. Despite being a young actor, Pilgaonkar worked alongside cinema legends. Though a scene with Gabbar was cut, he cherishes being part of a landmark in Indian cinema.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, who was just 16 years old, played Ahmed in Ramesh Sippy's iconic 1975 film "Sholay." Despite the excitement of being part of such a monumental film, the experience was bittersweet for the young actor.

On the 50th anniversary of the film, Pilgaonkar expressed his pride in being associated with "Sholay," a movie that transformed Indian cinema with its grand scale and compelling storytelling. The film featured renowned actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, with Pilgaonkar portraying the tragic character whose death is a crucial point in the story.

Though a scene where Ahmed confronts Gabbar was removed, Pilgaonkar reflects on the gravity and craftsmanship of that era. Conversations with director Ramesh Sippy led to casting in "Sholay" after Pilgaonkar's early roles, leaving an indelible mark on his career and the memory of cinema audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

