Bollywood Stars Celebrate 79th Independence Day with Heartfelt Tributes

Bollywood's glittering ensemble of stars united to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, sharing a wave of patriotic fervor across social media platforms. The high-octane digital celebration saw heartfelt tributes from the likes of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, each with a unique approach to honor the nation's spirit.

Salman Khan started the tribute train, posting a soulful rendition of 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha' on Instagram, while adding a simple yet powerful 'Happy Independence Day' along with a national flag emoji. Akshay Kumar took a different route, engaging in a beach cleanup with dedicated workers, capturing the moment in photos he shared with fans.

Meanwhile, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, and many others expressed their immense pride and gratitude towards the historical day, with posts applauding the bravery of the armed forces and emphasizing the value of freedom. The digital festival also saw posts from Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and many more, each reiterating the importance of unity and nationhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)