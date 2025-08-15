Pioneering Gallantry: Squadron Leader Sumangla Sharma Makes History

In a groundbreaking achievement, Squadron Leader Sumangla Sharma of the Indian Air Force has earned her place among military elite as one of the few women in history to receive a gallantry commendation. Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Sharma has been celebrated for her critical role in Operation Sindoor.

Her distinguished career, rooted in her education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shimla, reached new heights when she was officially 'Mentioned in Dispatches' during the recent Independence Day honours for her exemplary service. Sharma demonstrated unparalleled expertise as Operations Officer during a critical air defense mission in May 2025 against a Pakistani UAV incursion.

Tasked with leading her combat team in the midst of a tense standoff, she successfully deployed the vintage Pechora surface-to-air missile, showcasing her calmness under pressure and safeguarding numerous lives. Her commendation marks a significant milestone for women in the armed forces, highlighting growing gender inclusivity in military accolades.

