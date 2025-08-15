Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates 79th Independence Day with 'Nation First' Spirit

On the 79th Independence Day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik urged citizens to embody the 'Nation First' ideology. The call to patriotism came as Parnaik unfurled the national flag at Raj Bhavan, honouring India's journey as a democracy.

The governor paid homage to the nation's founding fathers, applauding freedom fighters like Matmur Jamoh and Moje Riba for their significant roles in India's Independence movement. He received a Guard of Honour from the 33rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Addressing the rapid transformations within Arunachal Pradesh, Parnaik emphasized a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat,' advocating for self-reliance and equitable opportunities. The day also saw awards for cleanliness initiatives and camaraderie among attendees, symbolizing a unified patriotic spirit.