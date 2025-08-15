Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates 79th Independence Day with 'Nation First' Spirit
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik marked India's 79th Independence Day by urging citizens to adopt a 'Nation First' mindset. Reflecting on India's democratic journey, he praised the sacrifices of freedom fighters and highlighted the state's potential for growth. The celebrations included awards, a Guard of Honour, and community involvement.
- Country:
- India
On the 79th Independence Day, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik urged citizens to embody the 'Nation First' ideology. The call to patriotism came as Parnaik unfurled the national flag at Raj Bhavan, honouring India's journey as a democracy.
The governor paid homage to the nation's founding fathers, applauding freedom fighters like Matmur Jamoh and Moje Riba for their significant roles in India's Independence movement. He received a Guard of Honour from the 33rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
Addressing the rapid transformations within Arunachal Pradesh, Parnaik emphasized a vision for a 'Viksit Bharat,' advocating for self-reliance and equitable opportunities. The day also saw awards for cleanliness initiatives and camaraderie among attendees, symbolizing a unified patriotic spirit.
ALSO READ
Telangana defection: Political defections are matter of national discourse. If not curbed, it has power to disrupt democracy, says SC.
French Senate and UNDP Partner to Strengthen Parliaments and Global Democracy
Empowering Futures: Mission Viksit Bharat 2047 and Indian Achievers' Awards Shine Spotlight on CSR
Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Undermining Democracy
Singhvi's Searing Critique: Democracy on a Ventilator