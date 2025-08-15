Left Menu

ICAI's Bold Independence Day Meeting in Pahalgam: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India marked India's 79th Independence Day in Pahalgam, signaling support and renewal after a deadly terrorist attack. The event reflected ICAI's commitment to restoration, peace, and prosperity in the Valley, underscoring resilience and solidarity with local communities and armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:35 IST
ICAI's Bold Independence Day Meeting in Pahalgam: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) broke new ground by celebrating India's 79th Independence Day in the tranquil valley of Pahalgam, becoming the first national institution to hold an event of such magnitude there following the tragic terrorist attack in April.

With approximately 150 members and their families in attendance, the event was a poignant message of hope and an attempt to instill confidence in a community still recovering from the attack. The 445th council meeting held from August 12–14, 2025, highlighted ICAI's dedication to rebuilding trust and normalcy.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda emphasized the importance of the venue choice, stating that their presence was symbolic of courage, hope, and a future of peace and prosperity. The meeting was a bold declaration of resilience against terror and a promise to aid in the Valley's economic and social revival.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025