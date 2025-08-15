ICAI's Bold Independence Day Meeting in Pahalgam: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India marked India's 79th Independence Day in Pahalgam, signaling support and renewal after a deadly terrorist attack. The event reflected ICAI's commitment to restoration, peace, and prosperity in the Valley, underscoring resilience and solidarity with local communities and armed forces.
- Country:
- India
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) broke new ground by celebrating India's 79th Independence Day in the tranquil valley of Pahalgam, becoming the first national institution to hold an event of such magnitude there following the tragic terrorist attack in April.
With approximately 150 members and their families in attendance, the event was a poignant message of hope and an attempt to instill confidence in a community still recovering from the attack. The 445th council meeting held from August 12–14, 2025, highlighted ICAI's dedication to rebuilding trust and normalcy.
ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda emphasized the importance of the venue choice, stating that their presence was symbolic of courage, hope, and a future of peace and prosperity. The meeting was a bold declaration of resilience against terror and a promise to aid in the Valley's economic and social revival.
