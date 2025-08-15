Left Menu

Maratha Light Infantry Celebrates Independence with Vibrant Events

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre marked India's 79th Independence anniversary with events promoting fitness, eco-awareness, and national pride. Starting August 13, activities included a cycle rally, a unity-boosting run, and a regimental pride rally, emphasizing discipline, teamwork, and patriotic spirit.

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre organized a series of events to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, according to a statement from the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

The activities commenced on August 13 with a 'Tiranga cycle rally,' led by Brigadier Joydeep Mukherjee, aimed at inspiring fitness, eco-awareness, and national pride.

Following this, on August 14, the 'Tiranga run' united officers and ranks to showcase discipline and vitality. Finally, on August 15, the celebrations concluded with the 'Tiranga Yatra,' marking regimental pride.

