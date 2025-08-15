Shwetha Menon Breaks Barriers as AMMA's First Female President

In a significant development for the Malayalam film industry, Shwetha Menon has shattered a glass ceiling by becoming the first female president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Her election is seen as a beacon of hope amid ongoing controversies that have plagued the association.

The election comes on the heels of a turbulent period for AMMA, following the resignation of actor Mohanlal as president amid allegations of sexual abuse within the industry. The allegations were highlighted in the Justice K Hema Committee report, which brought to light the challenging conditions faced by women in Mollywood.

With Menon at the helm, AMMA is poised for transformative changes. While she acknowledges the magnitude of her new role, she assures that positive steps will be undertaken without promising immediate miracles. Her leadership marks a pivotal moment for the industry, promising action over stagnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)