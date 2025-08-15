Muted Anniversary: Taliban's 'Victory Day' Barred for Afghan Women
On the fourth anniversary of the Taliban's return to power, Afghan women were excluded from celebrations in Kabul. The anniversary saw helicopters scattering flowers over gatherings attended solely by men. Meanwhile, protests by women's groups condemned the ongoing restrictions under Taliban rule, highlighting the social exclusion faced by women.
Commemorating the fourth year of their return to power, the Taliban organized celebrations in Kabul solely for men, excluding women from the anniversary events. Helicopters scattered flowers over a crowd of approximately 10,000 males as the administration marked 'Victory Day'.
Starkly absent from the celebrations, women remain restricted from most public spaces, illustrating their continuous marginalization under the Taliban's interpretation of Sharia law, which imposes severe constraints on women's rights. Leaders and rights groups condemned these actions, highlighting the exclusion of women from education, employment, and social activities.
Ongoing protests by Afghan women in and outside Afghanistan underscored their resistance against these restrictions. Having faced backlash globally, the Taliban remains committed to reinforcing its strict religious interpretations, under leadership that warns of divine repercussions for those appearing ungrateful.
