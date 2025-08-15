Unyielding Spirit Shines Through Rain at Chhatrasal: Delhi CM Inspires on Independence Day
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta delivered an inspiring Independence Day address amid heavy rain at Chhatrasal Stadium. Gupta braved the weather, interacting with drenched schoolchildren and praising their patriotism. She pledged to improve Delhi's infrastructure and announced welfare initiatives. Her leadership highlighted the enduring spirit of India's citizens, young and old.
Amidst a downpour on Independence Day at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspired the crowd with her maiden address. She declined an umbrella, choosing instead to engage directly with spirited schoolchildren, whose unwavering patriotism was evident despite the rain.
The enthusiasm of the participants and spectators was undampened by the weather, with Gupta's call for applause highlighting a collective display of resilience. As students chanted proudly and members of the parade defied fatigue, the event stood as a testament to the steadfast love for the country.
Gupta's announcements promised significant changes: rejuvenating the Yamuna, combating corruption, and launching welfare projects including Rs five 'Atal Canteens'. Her leadership on this rain-soaked day embodied the enduring strength found in young citizens' resolve and commitment to the nation.
