Unyielding Spirit Shines Through Rain at Chhatrasal: Delhi CM Inspires on Independence Day

Amidst a downpour on Independence Day at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspired the crowd with her maiden address. She declined an umbrella, choosing instead to engage directly with spirited schoolchildren, whose unwavering patriotism was evident despite the rain.

The enthusiasm of the participants and spectators was undampened by the weather, with Gupta's call for applause highlighting a collective display of resilience. As students chanted proudly and members of the parade defied fatigue, the event stood as a testament to the steadfast love for the country.

Gupta's announcements promised significant changes: rejuvenating the Yamuna, combating corruption, and launching welfare projects including Rs five 'Atal Canteens'. Her leadership on this rain-soaked day embodied the enduring strength found in young citizens' resolve and commitment to the nation.