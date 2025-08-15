Left Menu

Honoring Heritage: Delhi Assembly's Role in India's Independence

The Delhi Assembly marked India's Independence Day with a tricolour illumination. Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted its historical significance as a cradle for anti-colonial movements. Opened to the public, the event featured performances by BSF and Sahitya Kala Parishad, honoring freedom fighters and Indian Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:21 IST
Honoring Heritage: Delhi Assembly's Role in India's Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's iconic Assembly building shone in the Indian tricolour to honor the nation's 79th Independence Day, as Speaker Vijender Gupta reflected on its pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

Families and visitors explored the Assembly's 115-year-old grounds, enriched by narratives of past leaders who challenged British rule from within these walls.

The celebration, graced by BSF and Sahitya Kala Parishad performances, revived the legacy of freedom fighters and underscored the valor of Indian Armed Forces.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025