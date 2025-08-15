Honoring Heritage: Delhi Assembly's Role in India's Independence

Delhi's iconic Assembly building shone in the Indian tricolour to honor the nation's 79th Independence Day, as Speaker Vijender Gupta reflected on its pivotal role in India's freedom struggle.

Families and visitors explored the Assembly's 115-year-old grounds, enriched by narratives of past leaders who challenged British rule from within these walls.

The celebration, graced by BSF and Sahitya Kala Parishad performances, revived the legacy of freedom fighters and underscored the valor of Indian Armed Forces.