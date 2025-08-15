Left Menu

Historic Leadership Shift: Women Take Charge in AMMA

For the first time, women have been elected to the top leadership positions within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), a milestone in the organization's history. Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran were chosen as president and general secretary, respectively, marking a significant shift towards gender inclusivity in Malayalam cinema.

In a groundbreaking development for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), women have ascended to its highest leadership roles for the first time. Esteemed actors Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran have been elected as president and general secretary, respectively.

This landmark decision follows a vote count that saw Menon triumph over veteran actor Devan Sreenivasan for the presidency. The election was notably well-attended, with 298 out of 506 members casting their votes.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian hailed the election results, highlighting the need for female leadership in the film industry. This change comes in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee report and a cinema conclave aimed at reforming the industry's approach to gender issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

