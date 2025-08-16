Spontaneous Journeys: American Tourister and Sony Music Launch 'Everyone's In' Campaign

American Tourister, a globally recognized travel gear brand, has introduced an invigorating new campaign, 'Everyone's In', celebrating the dynamic spirit of modern youth. The campaign highlights a mindset shift where travel is defined by experiences, connections, and inclusivity.

Anchored by a vibrant music track featuring Bollywood celebrities Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, the campaign embodies a carefree, adventurous spirit. Sung by Jonita Gandhi and Siddhant himself, the track is designed to resonate with socially connected young travelers.

American Tourister's collaboration with Sony Music underscores its message of spontaneous travel, creating a magnetic allure around the brand. With engaging social media activations and celebrity collaborations, 'Everyone's In' connects with Gen Z and millennials, sparking a movement where music, friendship, and travel intertwine.

(With inputs from agencies.)