Swiggy's Student Rewards Program Revolutionizes College Dining Experiences Across India

Swiggy has rapidly expanded its Student Rewards Program to 300,000 students across 3,500 campuses within three months. The program provides discounts and benefits, enhancing affordability for college meals. Notably, it has reached beyond metro areas, marking a substantial national presence. Swiggy also debuted its first College Rankings 2025 highlighting students' food preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:01 IST
In a strategic maneuver, Swiggy expanded its Student Rewards Program to encompass 300,000 students across 3,500 campuses nationwide within a mere three months. This initiative, aimed at facilitating budget-friendly meals for college students, now includes an alternative sign-up process using physical College ID cards.

The program's impact extends beyond metropolitan regions, engaging students from emerging towns such as Manipal, Patiala, Dehradun, and Mangaluru. Vice President Deepak Maloo emphasized Swiggy's commitment to inclusivity and convenience for young consumers, leveraging their comprehensive college ecosystem.

Swiggy also introduced its inaugural College Rankings 2025, spotlighting popular food choices like snacks, protein-rich meals, and biryani among students. This initiative not only caters to students' nutritional preferences but also deepens Swiggy's market penetration across India.

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

