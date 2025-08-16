Swiggy's Student Rewards Program Revolutionizes College Dining Experiences Across India

In a strategic maneuver, Swiggy expanded its Student Rewards Program to encompass 300,000 students across 3,500 campuses nationwide within a mere three months. This initiative, aimed at facilitating budget-friendly meals for college students, now includes an alternative sign-up process using physical College ID cards.

The program's impact extends beyond metropolitan regions, engaging students from emerging towns such as Manipal, Patiala, Dehradun, and Mangaluru. Vice President Deepak Maloo emphasized Swiggy's commitment to inclusivity and convenience for young consumers, leveraging their comprehensive college ecosystem.

Swiggy also introduced its inaugural College Rankings 2025, spotlighting popular food choices like snacks, protein-rich meals, and biryani among students. This initiative not only caters to students' nutritional preferences but also deepens Swiggy's market penetration across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)