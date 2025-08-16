China Brand Festival Highlights AI and Global Expansion

The 19th edition of the China Brand Festival concluded successfully in Shenzhen from August 7 to 11, 2025. This year's theme, 'AI and Global Expansion,' resonated with the 10,000 participants who gathered in this innovation hub.

The event featured parallel forums, the Brand Expo, Entrepreneurs' Sports Games, and Brand Leaders Face-to-Face sessions, with over 2,000 attendees joining the opening ceremony. A highlight was the release of the TopBrand 2025 'Top 500 Global Brands list,' led by Microsoft at USD 1,062.505 billion, followed by NVIDIA and Apple.

Dr. Wang Yong, Chairman of TopBrand Union, noted the disparity in brand influence between China and the United States, indicating areas for growth despite China's strong showing in the Fortune 2025 Global 500 list.