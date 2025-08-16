Left Menu

China Brand Festival Highlights AI and Global Expansion

The 19th China Brand Festival focused on 'AI and Global Expansion,' attracting 10,000 participants. Microsoft topped the TopBrand 2025 Global Brands list, followed by NVIDIA and Apple. The event highlighted China's brand influence gap despite economic progress, with Dr. Wang Yong emphasizing the need for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:05 IST
China Brand Festival Highlights AI and Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The 19th edition of the China Brand Festival concluded successfully in Shenzhen from August 7 to 11, 2025. This year's theme, 'AI and Global Expansion,' resonated with the 10,000 participants who gathered in this innovation hub.

The event featured parallel forums, the Brand Expo, Entrepreneurs' Sports Games, and Brand Leaders Face-to-Face sessions, with over 2,000 attendees joining the opening ceremony. A highlight was the release of the TopBrand 2025 'Top 500 Global Brands list,' led by Microsoft at USD 1,062.505 billion, followed by NVIDIA and Apple.

Dr. Wang Yong, Chairman of TopBrand Union, noted the disparity in brand influence between China and the United States, indicating areas for growth despite China's strong showing in the Fortune 2025 Global 500 list.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025