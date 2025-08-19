Diplomatic Drama Intensifies in Netflix's 'The Diplomat' Season 3

Netflix has announced the return of its acclaimed series, 'The Diplomat', starring Keri Russell, for its third season on October 16. In this new chapter, Russell's Kate Wyler navigates the stormy waters of international diplomacy while facing personal and professional challenges.

Showrunner Debora Cahn reveals that this season will 'flip the chessboard,' with Wyler caught in the paradox of achieving her goals. Filming has wrapped in London and New York, promising scenes filled with intense diplomatic exchanges and complexity.

The season will see Bradley Whitford joining the cast, adding another layer to the narrative's depth, alongside returning stars including Rufus Sewell and Allison Janney.

(With inputs from agencies.)