Left Menu

Farewell to Erattupetta Ayyappan: Kerala’s Beloved Temple Tusker

Erattupetta Ayyappan, a popular captive elephant in Kerala, passed away due to health issues at age 55. Known for his appearances at temple festivals, Ayyappan was a cherished figure. He was tamed at a young age and earned many accolades. His passing marks the end of an era for many admirers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:15 IST
Farewell to Erattupetta Ayyappan: Kerala’s Beloved Temple Tusker
  • Country:
  • India

Erattupetta Ayyappan, a cherished temple elephant known for his significant presence in Kerala's festival processions, has died at 55, according to the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation (KEOF).

Renowned for his grand stature and calm demeanor, Ayyappan had been under medical care for ongoing health problems before succumbing at his shelter in Teekoy.

Ayyappan, tamed in his youth at the Kodanad Elephant Centre, was a symbol of cultural pride, gracing numerous festival promenades and winning several accolades. The forest department plans a post-mortem before the body is handed over for last rites.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025