Farewell to Erattupetta Ayyappan: Kerala’s Beloved Temple Tusker

Erattupetta Ayyappan, a cherished temple elephant known for his significant presence in Kerala's festival processions, has died at 55, according to the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation (KEOF).

Renowned for his grand stature and calm demeanor, Ayyappan had been under medical care for ongoing health problems before succumbing at his shelter in Teekoy.

Ayyappan, tamed in his youth at the Kodanad Elephant Centre, was a symbol of cultural pride, gracing numerous festival promenades and winning several accolades. The forest department plans a post-mortem before the body is handed over for last rites.