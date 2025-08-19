Farewell to Erattupetta Ayyappan: Kerala’s Beloved Temple Tusker
Erattupetta Ayyappan, a popular captive elephant in Kerala, passed away due to health issues at age 55. Known for his appearances at temple festivals, Ayyappan was a cherished figure. He was tamed at a young age and earned many accolades. His passing marks the end of an era for many admirers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Erattupetta Ayyappan, a cherished temple elephant known for his significant presence in Kerala's festival processions, has died at 55, according to the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation (KEOF).
Renowned for his grand stature and calm demeanor, Ayyappan had been under medical care for ongoing health problems before succumbing at his shelter in Teekoy.
Ayyappan, tamed in his youth at the Kodanad Elephant Centre, was a symbol of cultural pride, gracing numerous festival promenades and winning several accolades. The forest department plans a post-mortem before the body is handed over for last rites.
- READ MORE ON:
- Erattupetta
- Ayyappan
- Kerala
- elephant
- temple festival
- tusker
- KEOF
- Kodanad
- cultural pride
- procession
Advertisement