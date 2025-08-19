Devotee Donates 121 Kg Gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy

In a remarkable gesture of gratitude, a devotee has donated 121 kg of gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. This generous deed was revealed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The offering, valued at around Rs 140 crore, comes as a token from an entrepreneur grateful for his business success. The anonymous donor reaped significant profits by selling 60% of his company shares, amounting to an estimated USD 1.5 billion.

The announcement was made during a 'poverty elimination' programme in Mangalagiri. Naidu highlighted that the gold will adorn the idol of Venkateswara Swamy, which is typically adorned with 120 kg of gold daily.

