Devotee Donates 121 Kg Gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy
A devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swamy donated 121 kg of gold, valued at approximately Rs 140 crore, as a gesture of gratitude for his entrepreneurial success. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, amassed wealth by selling a significant portion of his company shares.
In a remarkable gesture of gratitude, a devotee has donated 121 kg of gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. This generous deed was revealed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The offering, valued at around Rs 140 crore, comes as a token from an entrepreneur grateful for his business success. The anonymous donor reaped significant profits by selling 60% of his company shares, amounting to an estimated USD 1.5 billion.
The announcement was made during a 'poverty elimination' programme in Mangalagiri. Naidu highlighted that the gold will adorn the idol of Venkateswara Swamy, which is typically adorned with 120 kg of gold daily.
