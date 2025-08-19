Left Menu

Devotee Donates 121 Kg Gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy

A devotee of Lord Venkateswara Swamy donated 121 kg of gold, valued at approximately Rs 140 crore, as a gesture of gratitude for his entrepreneurial success. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, amassed wealth by selling a significant portion of his company shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:47 IST
Devotee Donates 121 Kg Gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable gesture of gratitude, a devotee has donated 121 kg of gold to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. This generous deed was revealed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The offering, valued at around Rs 140 crore, comes as a token from an entrepreneur grateful for his business success. The anonymous donor reaped significant profits by selling 60% of his company shares, amounting to an estimated USD 1.5 billion.

The announcement was made during a 'poverty elimination' programme in Mangalagiri. Naidu highlighted that the gold will adorn the idol of Venkateswara Swamy, which is typically adorned with 120 kg of gold daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025