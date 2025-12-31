Andhra Pradesh's Digital Overhaul in Medical Postings

In a significant move for Andhra Pradesh's healthcare system, more than 780 postgraduate medical doctors have been deployed as senior residents across secondary and teaching hospitals in the state. This compulsory one-year service aims to bolster medical staffing in critical areas.

The state's Health Minister, Satya Kumar Yadav, emphasized that the assignments were conducted through an online counseling system, ensuring the process remained free from any human biases and completely transparent.

According to Yadav, the initiative encompasses doctors who secured seats under the state convener quota in government and private medical colleges during the 2022-23 academic year. Upon completion of their postgraduate courses, these doctors are now required to serve in various healthcare facilities statewide.

