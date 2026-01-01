Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Leaders Unite in Optimistic New Year Greetings

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer, CM N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, share New Year wishes. They express hope for prosperity, reflecting on achievements in 2025 and looking forward to further developments and happiness for the state and its people in 2026.

Amaravati | Updated: 01-01-2026 09:33 IST
The leaders of Andhra Pradesh came together to extend New Year greetings, expressing a unified message of hope and prosperity for 2026. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy each shared their aspirations for the coming year.

Governor Nazeer emphasized the New Year's potential for offering fresh opportunities and inspiration. In a statement from Lok Bhavan, he expressed his wish for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the state's residents.

Reflecting on the successes of 2025 under the NDA coalition, CM Naidu described it as a turning point towards development for Andhra Pradesh. He expressed his commitment to advance welfare and development, while Jagan Mohan Reddy, opposition leader, shared wishes for 2026 to be filled with health and fulfillment.

