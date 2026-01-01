Andhra Pradesh Leaders Unite in Optimistic New Year Greetings

The leaders of Andhra Pradesh came together to extend New Year greetings, expressing a unified message of hope and prosperity for 2026. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy each shared their aspirations for the coming year.

Governor Nazeer emphasized the New Year's potential for offering fresh opportunities and inspiration. In a statement from Lok Bhavan, he expressed his wish for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the state's residents.

Reflecting on the successes of 2025 under the NDA coalition, CM Naidu described it as a turning point towards development for Andhra Pradesh. He expressed his commitment to advance welfare and development, while Jagan Mohan Reddy, opposition leader, shared wishes for 2026 to be filled with health and fulfillment.