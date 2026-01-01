Andhra Pradesh Joyfully Greets New Year with Festive Fervor

People throughout Andhra Pradesh enthusiastically welcomed New Year 2026, celebrating across beaches, cities, tourist spots and places of worship under heightened security measures.

Crowds gathered in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and other towns to embrace the occasion with excitement. In Visakhapatnam, Beach Road attracted many, with traffic managed by police, while venues offered special parties and entertainment.

Tirupati was a hub of devotion, coinciding with Vaikuntha Ekadashi, as residents engaged in tradition at home and visited temples. Families shared festive meals and sought blessings for prosperity and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)