Andhra Pradesh Joyfully Greets New Year with Festive Fervor

Andhra Pradesh celebrated New Year 2026 with exuberance across cities and beach areas. Visakhapatnam had lively gatherings, while Tirupati combined New Year with Vaikuntha Ekadashi observances. Families engaged in traditional practices, visited temples, and enjoyed festive meals, marking the start of the year with hopeful prayers for prosperity and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-01-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
People throughout Andhra Pradesh enthusiastically welcomed New Year 2026, celebrating across beaches, cities, tourist spots and places of worship under heightened security measures.

Crowds gathered in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and other towns to embrace the occasion with excitement. In Visakhapatnam, Beach Road attracted many, with traffic managed by police, while venues offered special parties and entertainment.

Tirupati was a hub of devotion, coinciding with Vaikuntha Ekadashi, as residents engaged in tradition at home and visited temples. Families shared festive meals and sought blessings for prosperity and health.

