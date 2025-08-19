Remembering Achyut Potdar: The Unsung Hero of Indian Cinema
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, renowned for his memorable roles in films like '3 Idiots' and TV shows such as 'Bharat Ek Khoj', passed away at 90 due to heart-related issues. Known for his iconic line in '3 Idiots', Potdar's legacy in cinema endures through his impactful supporting performances.
Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his roles in landmark films and television series such as 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and '3 Idiots', has passed away at the age of 90. Potdar died on Monday at Jupiter Hospital due to heart-related complications, as confirmed by hospital officials.
Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, Director of the Critical Care Department at Jupiter Hospital, reported that Potdar was admitted in a critical condition with severe heart and breathing problems. Despite intensive care, Potdar succumbed to his ailments by 10:30 pm, hospital sources stated.
Achyut Potdar's distinguished career in cinema is celebrated for its supporting roles in iconic films like 'Tezaab' and 'Dabangg 2'. His short yet memorable appearance in '3 Idiots' left a lasting impact and continues to resonate within pop culture, immortalizing his legacy.
