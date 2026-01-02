Left Menu

Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has launched its third issue of secured, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aiming to raise Rs 1,000 crore. Offering yields of up to 8.90%, the NCDs are available in various tenors with interest payment options and are designed to fund debt repayment and corporate expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:47 IST
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has launched its third public issue of secured, rated, listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs), targeting a fundraising goal of Rs 1,000 crore. The NCD issue opens on January 6 and closes on January 19, 2026, offering an effective yield of up to 8.90% per annum.

Base size for the issue stands at Rs 500 crore, with a green shoe option for an additional Rs 500 crore. The debentures, rated 'AA-' with a stable outlook by ICRA and CARE Ratings, will be listed on BSE and NSE, offering competitive yields for retail investors eager to access India's growing infrastructure sector.

Proceeds from 75% of the issue will repay existing debt, with the remainder for corporate purposes. AEL's recent project successes include the Navi Mumbai International Airport and a Google-AdaniConnex partnership on India's largest AI data centre.

