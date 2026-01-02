Adani Enterprises Unveils Ambitious NCD Public Issue
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has launched its third issue of secured, rated, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aiming to raise Rs 1,000 crore. Offering yields of up to 8.90%, the NCDs are available in various tenors with interest payment options and are designed to fund debt repayment and corporate expansion.
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has launched its third public issue of secured, rated, listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs), targeting a fundraising goal of Rs 1,000 crore. The NCD issue opens on January 6 and closes on January 19, 2026, offering an effective yield of up to 8.90% per annum.
Base size for the issue stands at Rs 500 crore, with a green shoe option for an additional Rs 500 crore. The debentures, rated 'AA-' with a stable outlook by ICRA and CARE Ratings, will be listed on BSE and NSE, offering competitive yields for retail investors eager to access India's growing infrastructure sector.
Proceeds from 75% of the issue will repay existing debt, with the remainder for corporate purposes. AEL's recent project successes include the Navi Mumbai International Airport and a Google-AdaniConnex partnership on India's largest AI data centre.
