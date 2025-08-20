Hollywood Drama: 'Palm Royale' Returns for Season 2 on Apple TV+

'Palm Royale', the hit drama series featuring Kristen Wiig, is slated to make its much-anticipated return on Apple TV+ from November 12. Created by Abe Sylvia, the series explores the competitive world of Palm Beach society.

Wiig's character, Maxine, endures a social exile following a public breakdown, compelling her to tactically maneuver her way back into the high society. As she does, unexpected truths and hidden agendas are revealed.

The show's new season, executively produced by Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and others, promises ten riveting episodes unveiled weekly. 'Palm Royale', first launched in March 2024, became a standout comedy on the platform. Fans eagerly await this engaging blend of humor and intrigue set in the 1969 backdrop.

