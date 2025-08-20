Left Menu

Hollywood Drama: 'Palm Royale' Returns for Season 2 on Apple TV+

The drama series 'Palm Royale', starring Kristen Wiig, is set to return on Apple TV+ for a second season starting November 12. Created by Abe Sylvia, the show, featuring a stellar cast, follows Maxine (Wiig) navigating the ruthless world of Palm Beach society, unraveling secrets and scandals along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:15 IST
Hollywood Drama: 'Palm Royale' Returns for Season 2 on Apple TV+
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

'Palm Royale', the hit drama series featuring Kristen Wiig, is slated to make its much-anticipated return on Apple TV+ from November 12. Created by Abe Sylvia, the series explores the competitive world of Palm Beach society.

Wiig's character, Maxine, endures a social exile following a public breakdown, compelling her to tactically maneuver her way back into the high society. As she does, unexpected truths and hidden agendas are revealed.

The show's new season, executively produced by Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and others, promises ten riveting episodes unveiled weekly. 'Palm Royale', first launched in March 2024, became a standout comedy on the platform. Fans eagerly await this engaging blend of humor and intrigue set in the 1969 backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025