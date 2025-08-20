Sara Tendulkar Joins Tourism Australia's Captivating 'Come and Say G'day' Campaign

Tourism Australia is set to captivate Indian tourists with the launch of its new chapter in the 'Come and Say G'day' campaign, starring Sara Tendulkar alongside the animated Ruby the Souvenir Kangaroo. Aimed specifically at Indian audiences, this campaign leverages Tendulkar's authentic connections and engaging narratives to promote Australian tourism.

Mr. Nishant Kashikar, Tourism Australia's Country Manager for India and Gulf, expressed confidence in the campaign's potential to bring Indian travelers to Australia, highlighting a bespoke invitation to explore lasting holiday experiences. The strategy integrates cultural nuances with Australian tourism experiences, demonstrating a new marketing paradigm.

The initiative is backed by impressive statistics, as India has surged to become the fifth-largest source of visitors to Australia, contributing to record-breaking tourism outcomes. With an expected rise in international arrivals and increasing visitor expenditures, Tourism Australia's campaign seeks to sustain and expand these positive trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)