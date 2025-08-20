Rapper Mo Chara Faces Court Battle Over Hezbollah Flag Display

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known by his stage name Mo Chara, faced a legal battle in London over a contentious terrorism charge on Wednesday. Fans gathered outside the court to support the rapper, a member of the Irish group Kneecap, accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 gig.

The charge against Ó hAnnaidh emerged due to an incident where he allegedly waved a Hezbollah flag while performing, leading to accusations of endorsing a proscribed organization. Although initially charged under an Anglicised version of his name, his legal team contests the timing of the charge, arguing it came too late.

Prosecutors counter that the charge was filed on time, and the court is expected to make a ruling shortly. Kneecap, meanwhile, maintains the flag was tossed onto the stage and accuses authorities of attempting to silence their political message, particularly amid escalating tensions in Gaza.

