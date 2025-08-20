Left Menu

Pachyderm Tales: Revolutionizing Education with Storytelling Magic

Pachyderm Tales, founded by Dr. R. Lakshmi Priya, transforms education through storytelling, publishing 750 books in 14 languages. With a focus on STEAM and inclusivity, the foundation brings interactive learning to marginalized communities and fosters global cultural connections, aiming to inspire creativity and curiosity in children worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:27 IST
Pachyderm Tales: Revolutionizing Education with Storytelling Magic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, India – In a transformative educational shift, Pachyderm Tales, established by Dr. R. Lakshmi Priya, is captivating children with science and art through engaging storytelling. This global foundation is redefining learning by bringing complex subjects to life with vibrant illustrations and engaging narratives.

Born out of the isolation of June 2020, the organization has published over 750 books across 14 languages, significantly altering the publishing landscape. Dr. Priya's innovative approach fuses STEAM education with storytelling, broadening access to knowledge from the microscopic to the astronomical.

With a commitment to inclusivity, initiatives like the Prakrati Project aim to provide free educational resources to tribal children in India, ensuring educational equity. As Pachyderm Tales expands its cultural reach globally, Dr. Priya envisions a creative sanctuary for artists and partnerships with international publishers to further their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025